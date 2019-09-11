LAKE CITY, S.C. — Emily Campbell and Bess Weinheimer defeated Mary Catherine Cameroon and Avery Palmer in No. 3 doubles 8-2 to help Palmetto Christian clince a 5-4 win over Carolina Academy in girls' tennis on Wednesday night.
Grace Weaver defeated Emily Shaw in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-3 for the Bobcats.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Emily Shaw 6-0, 6-3; Ellaree Estes (PCS) def. Emma Hunt 6-2, 6-2; Meg McDaniel (CA) def. Avery Jimenez 3-6, 6-4(10-4); Morgan Kammer (PCS) def. Mary Catherine Cameron 7-6(7-2), 6-3; Payton Brown (CA) def. Emily Campbell 6-2, 8-6; Avery Palmer (CA) def. Eliza Sloan 6-4, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Shaw/ Estes (PCS) def. Weaver/ Hunt 8-2; Jimenez/ Kammer (PCS) def. McDaniel/Brown 8-5; Campbell/Bess Weinheimer (PCS) def. Cameron/ Palmer 8-2.
RECORDS: CA 2-3, 0-1 SCISA Region 2-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will host Wilson Hall at 4 p.m. Monday.
LATE TUESDAY
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Camden 6
Hartsville 0
CAMDEN – Camden swept all six matches in a victory over Hartsville on Tuesday.
SINGLES
Imani Wyatt (C) def. Chloe Moore 6-0, 6-0; Avery Younghans (C) def. Kaylee Blair 6-1, 6-2; Anne Margaret Hutto (C) def. Emani McFadden 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Anne Smoak (C) def. Anna Grace Wilkes 6-0, 6-0; Meg Grumbach (C) def. Jordan Cothern 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Emily Guy/Eliza Reames (C) def. Ester Coward/ Macy Powell 6-0, 6-1.
