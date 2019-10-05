LORIS, S.C. — Lake City’s Hilshon Bailey passed for 166 yards and two touchdowns during the Panthers' 21-14 win Friday over Loris.
Avery Harrison led the Panthers on the ground with 110 yards and a touchdown.
Teammate Shamonte Burgess had 88 receiving yards and a score,and K.J. Rose added 36 yards and an receiving TD of his own..
Lake City improves to 3-2 overall and 1-0 Region 6-3A and will host Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.