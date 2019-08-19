PAMPLICO, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico’s Jaheim Wilson was a handful for defenses to contain last year, rushing for 806 yards and nine touchdowns as a running back.

As the Raiders prepare to host Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Wilson hopes to make his senior season his best yet.

Only he’ll do it at quarterback.

But this by no means is against Wilson’s will. He actually wanted to do it after last year’s quarterback, Eric Mays, graduated.

“I kind of told the coaches right after the season I’d move to quarterback if they needed me to,” said Wilson, who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 193 pounds. “I’ll do whatever it takes to win, and they were on the bandwagon.

“As soon as the season was over, my mind was set on my senior season, and we want to be just as good, or better, than the team from last year, because a lot of people don’t expect us to be good, because we lost a lot of playmakers. But we’re pretty talented, but hard work beats talent.”

So, Wilson’s quest for hard work began.

Typically, players who make this kind of switch at least played quarterback in middle school or a youth league.

Not Wilson. And he had quite a few growing pains.

“When I started learning footwork and how to bring my arm across, it was like, ‘What was I doing, thinking about this?’” Wilson said with a laugh. “It’s a lot harder than I thought it was.”

But while Hannah-Pamplico is grooming a new quarterback, the Raiders are featuring a new offense – one that borrows offensive principles from option-oriented teams like Hartsville and Abbeville.

So, there will be several opportunities for Wilson to showcase his running game.

To showcase his passing, he had to work much harder, but he started as soon as he could.

Wilson would go outside and throw with his younger brother (and Raiders receiver) Niquan Wilson.

“I’d throw a bunch of balls to him like corner routes, post routes, all kinds of stuff,” Jaheim said. “And I’d just go outside every day and throw, throw and throw. I’d throw so much that my arm would get sore. But I’d again keep throwing and putting myself in different positions. I’d roll out throwing, I’d throw under pressure, that kind of stuff.”

At spring practice, Wilson also was guided by Raiders coach Jamie Johnson (also the offensive coordinator) and quarterback coach Trey Woodberry.

“Once I started working with (Woodberry), that put me at a whole new level,” Wilson said. “It’s been pretty tough, but I think (Johnson) and (Woodberry) have put me in the right position to help us win a lot of ballgames.”

During a scrimmage session against Waccamaw, Wilson put his newly acquired throwing skills to the test.

“I stepped back to throw the ball and got hit as soon as I threw it. But after I looked up, the receiver caught it while going toward the sideline,” Wilson said. “At that point, I began to settle into being a quarterback.”

Now, Wilson has a chip on his shoulder.

“I feel like nobody outside of this team and this town believes in me, especially when it comes to throwing the ball,” Wilson said. “But I think I can throw the football while they think all I can do is just run it. I’m pretty accurate with it.”

The threat of Wilson throwing the ball in this new offense could play to Hannah-Pamplico’s advantage.

“I love how we can get the ball to six or seven different sets of hands,” Wilson said. “It can be very difficult for defenses to defend if you don’t read your keys.”

And another set of hands, of course, is Wilson. Or, he can throw it.

“It doesn’t take away from what I’ve used to do,” Wilson said. “I’ve still got the dog in me when I run the ball. And then I can just surprise people when I throw it over their heads.

"I think it’s going to be hard to stop us.”