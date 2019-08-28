FLORENCE, S.C. — Emily King defeated Brianna Mason in No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-3 to lead West Florence to 6-0 win over Wilson in girls tennis on Wednesday night.
The Knights won three matches in tiebreakers.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Rebecca Liu 6-2, 6-7 (7-5); Riley Gunter (WF) def. Alexis Hinson 6-3, 3-6 (10-6); Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Sandy Lin 6-1, 6-0; Emily King (WF) def. Brianna Mason 6-0, 6-3; Grace Bailey (WF) def. Anna Ervin 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Taylor McCall/Amy Smith (WF) def. Ridgley Jackson/Meredith Leach 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.
RECORDS: WF: 2-0. W: 0-1.
NEXT MATCH: West Florence will host Hannah-Pamplico at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Wilson will host South Florence at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
South Florence 5
Hannah-Pamplico 1
FLORENCE — South Florence’s Brooks McKenzie defeated Jule Miller 6-0, 6-0 in No. 4 singles.
Elizabeth Turner defeated Morgan Brock 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 in No.5 singles for Hannah-Pamplico's only win.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Elana Watkins 6-0, 6-1; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Mary Grace Mims 5-1 (ret); Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Maddy Boyle 6-3,2-6 (10-4); Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Jule Miller 6-0, 6-0; Elizabeth Turner (HP) def. Morgan Brock 7-6(9-7), 6-3.
DOUBLES
Anna Patterson/ Blair Crosby (SF) def. Leah Watkins/ Emily Jeffords 6-3, 6-3.
RECORDS: SF: 2-0. H-P 0-2.
VOLLEYBALL
Wilson 3
Hannah-Pamplico 0
PAMPLICO — Wilson defeated Hannah-Pamplico 25-21, 25-20 and 26-24.
The Tigers improved to 2-0 and will travel to Bruinettes Invitational at Orangeburg-Wilkerson HS Saturday at TBA.
OTHER SCORES: Robert E. Lee defeated Wilson Hall 3-0.