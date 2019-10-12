20191013_fmn_sports_prepfootballrdpp3.jpg

Carolina Academy junior Austin Brown runs with the ball during the Bobcats' 48-7 victory over The King's Academy on Friday.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Austin Brown rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's 48-7 victory over The King's Academy.

Teammate Cade Castles passed for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

The King's Academy's Garrison Fields rushed for the only score of the game for the Lions.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – CA: Austin Brown 11-90.

PASSING – CA: Cade Castles 5-7-78.

RECEIVING – CA: Matt Joye 3-32; Matt Gaskins 1-42.

RECORDS: CA: 7-0, 3-0 SCISA Region 1-A. TKA: 0-6, 0-3 SCISA Region 1-A.

NEXT GAME: TKA will travel to Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Carolina Academy will host REL at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

