FLORENCE, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Austin Brown rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's 48-7 victory over The King's Academy.
Teammate Cade Castles passed for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
The King's Academy's Garrison Fields rushed for the only score of the game for the Lions.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – CA: Austin Brown 11-90.
PASSING – CA: Cade Castles 5-7-78.
RECEIVING – CA: Matt Joye 3-32; Matt Gaskins 1-42.
RECORDS: CA: 7-0, 3-0 SCISA Region 1-A. TKA: 0-6, 0-3 SCISA Region 1-A.
NEXT GAME: TKA will travel to Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Carolina Academy will host REL at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
