FLORENCE, S.C. -- Several fall sports schedules for Francis Marion University have again been changed due to Hurricane Dorian.
The FMU men's and women's cross country teams' meet at UNC Pembroke scheduled for Saturated is canceled.
The Patriot men’s soccer team will play host to Coker College on Saturday at 1 p.m. on FMU’s Hartzler Field. That match was set for later in the season, but has been moved to accommodate the now open weekend. FMU's match on Sunday at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla., has been postponed until Sept. 28 with a kickoff time yet to be determined.
Francis Marion women's soccer will host Lees-McRae on Sunday at 1 p.m. on Hartzler Field.
And the Francis Marion men's golf team's fall tourney scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Johns Island was canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.