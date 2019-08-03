FLORENCE, S.C. – It was April when Loyal McQueen found out Sylvia Hatchell was stepping down.

Hatchell, the Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach at the University of North Carolina, left after a report that brought up several areas of concern surrounding her program.

McQueen, the standout Wilson High School point guard, had been committed to the Tar Heels for most of her junior season, but suddenly found herself back on the recruiting trail.

That second journey came to an end Saturday as McQueen announced via Twitter that she is now verbally committed to play for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

“It was a tough process,” McQeen said. “I went on three official visits and I just narrowed it down and made the best decision for me.”

It was still one that she went back and forth on for a while, she said. McQueen was also considering Mississippi State and Kentucky and still had UNC in the mix as well, she added.

McQueen made visits to the two Southeastern Conference schools, but in the end, the coaching staff at GT and the Yellow Jacket’s system won her over, she said.

“I just fell in love with coach Nell (Fortner),” McQueen said. “Their coaching staff is great and I think their playing style is the way I like to play. So, I just think it’s a good opportunity for me.”

Even though this recruiting process happened at a much faster pace, McQueen was eager to get it done early enough that she could concentrate on next season, she said.

“I can relax and just play and try to have a good senior season,” McQueen said.

The Tigers are likely hoping she can duplicate what she’s done the last few years on the court. McQueen is the reigning Morning News Player of the Year after averaging 25 points, four assists and three steals per game last season.

She is ranked by HoopGurlz as the country’s 23rd best overall girls’ prospect for the Class of 2020 (10th-best point guard).