McBEE, S.C. — Lake View’s Ja’Correus Ford had three rushing touchdowns in the Wild Gators' 48-3 win over McBee on Friday.
Micheal McInnis, Adarrian Dawkins and Jiqyle Ford added rushing touchdowns for the Wild Gators.
McBee scored on a field goal to opening scoring in the first quarter.
Lake View improves to 4-3 and will host Charleston M&S at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
McBee falls to 0-6 and will travel to Blacksburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
