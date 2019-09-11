carolina academy CA logo

SCISA POLL

SCISA 3A

1. Hammond (5)

2. First Baptist

3. Laurence Manning

4. Heathwood Hall

5. Porter-Gaud

SCISA 2A

1. Robert E. Lee (2)

2. Florence Christian (2)

3. Trinity-Byrnes (1)

4. Williamsburg

5. Hilton Head Christian

SCISA 1A

1. Thomas Heyward (5)

2. Carolina Academy

3. Pee Dee Academy

T4. Dillon Christian

T4. Bethesda Academy

SCISA 8-man

T1. Clarendon Hall (2)

T1. Andrew Jackson Academy (2)

3. Beaufort Academy

4. Jefferson Davis

5. St. John’s Christian

