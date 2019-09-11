SCISA POLL
SCISA 3A
1. Hammond (5)
2. First Baptist
3. Laurence Manning
4. Heathwood Hall
5. Porter-Gaud
SCISA 2A
1. Robert E. Lee (2)
2. Florence Christian (2)
3. Trinity-Byrnes (1)
4. Williamsburg
5. Hilton Head Christian
SCISA 1A
1. Thomas Heyward (5)
2. Carolina Academy
3. Pee Dee Academy
T4. Dillon Christian
T4. Bethesda Academy
SCISA 8-man
T1. Clarendon Hall (2)
T1. Andrew Jackson Academy (2)
3. Beaufort Academy
4. Jefferson Davis
5. St. John’s Christian
