DARLINGTON, S.C. – Erik Jones is a 23-year old who hasn’t been around long enough to realize how daunting it’s supposed to be to win the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
But Jones has proven he is fearless here after previous finishes of fifth and eighth.
On a Sunday night that stretched into early Monday morning, however, he did more than prove himself fearless. He also proved to be the best in this race’s 70th edition by taking the checkered flag.
"The Southern 500 was real high on my bucket list of races to win for my career, and it sure feels good to get one this early." Jones said.
At 1:52 a.m., Jones became the second-youngest to win this race. Although Kyle Busch was also 23 when he won the 2018 Southern 500, it had been eight days since Busch turned 23 when he won that event.
Jones, who started 15th in Sunday’s race, slid up on Lap 282 and passed Kyle Larson for his first lead on Turn 1. Although seven-time points champion Jimmie Johnson briefly took the lead at Lap 324, Jones was back in front soon enough.
Larson finished second, followed by Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and 2018 Southern 500 champion Brad Keselowski.
"it's never easy to race with Kyle, he puts up a fight every week," Jones said. "And it was definitely a lot of pressure with him breathing down my neck for the last 40 laps or so. I was just trying to look ahead and not really focus on it."
After Kurt Busch won the first stage and his brother, Kyle, won the second, it was Kyle Busch leading at Lap 237 with Erik Jones, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman.
That was the result of Jones -- who started 15th – working his way up the field to pass Hamlin for second to give Joe Gibbs Racing cars in the top three positions. JGR cars finished 1-2-3 in the Daytona 500 and July Pocono race, both of which were won by Hamlin.
After a big crash on 275 involved contenders like Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson won the race off pit road and moved into the lead.
That was, until Jones took control and finished off a historic win in a historic race. By winning Monday morning, Jones assures himself a spot in the playoffs.
It’s the second win of Jones’ career after winning the 2018 Coke Zero Sugar 400.
Kurt Busch, who started fourth, began making his move by passing pole-sitter William Byron on Lap 8. Then 11 laps later, he passed 2018 Southern 500 champion Brad Keselowski for a lead he held until the 35th-lap competition caution.
Byron, who was second at the caution, then was the first off pit road to reclaim the lead with Busch second, Kyle Larson third, Keselowski fourth and Jimmie Johnson fifth.
After the green flag waved again at Lap 41, Busch moved back out front on 42.
