ANDREWS, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Cub Cook threw three touchdowns passes in the Wolverines' 34-21 victory over Andrews on Friday.
Teammate Tyjhai Calvin had a receiving and a interception return for a touchdown.
Also, Daquan McElveen had a fumble return while Keyon Wilson and Marquis Webb each had a receiving scores.
RECORDS: EC 3-1, 1-0 Region 7-2A.
NEXT GAME: East Clarendon will host Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
