FLORENCE, S.C. – Qua'liek Crawford so feared being tackled as a 5-foot-7, 140-pound freshman, he didn’t play football for Marion.
But after an impressive sophomore campaign and added time in the weight room, Crawford is now a 5-9 175 junior who is making up for lost time.
Through this season's first four games, Crawford has rushed for 400 yards (10.81 yards per carry) and is a big reason why first-year coach Randall State’s Swamp Foxes are undefeated.
“He’s starting to break tackles and play behind his pads,” said State, who was a Marion assistant in 2018. “He has broken probably more than 20 tackles in getting yards after first contact. That definitely has been an improvement from last year. He’s breaking tackles and finding the end zone.”
But that’s not the only way Crawford can find the end zone. He proved that during Marion’s 55-0 win Friday against Timmonsville. In addition to rushing for two touchdowns that night, Crawford also scored at rover (linebacker/defensive back) on a 50-yard interception return and 70-yard punt return.
“It was unique; I didn’t expect it,” said Crawford, also a star on Marion’s baseball team. “But it happened, so I just went with the flow.”
State was not surprised by it.
“(Crawford) can do a lot of different things,” State said. “He’s just that talented of an athlete.”
After State was hired to replace Quin McCollum, he told Crawford what he expected of him.
“He always has the right attitude and almost rushed for 1,000 yards last year,” State said. “Although I was expecting big things from him, I told him to stay humble and put in the work and it would pay off in the season coming up.”
Crawford, however, was raising his game before that. And it started in the offseason.
“I was preparing harder than last year. Lifting weights makes it easier to run though people and be quicker,” said Crawford, who can run the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds. “You want to have an advantage on other people, and this is the way to get that advantage.”
State’s weight-room plan is by design.
“We try to be in the weight room daily,” State said. “During the season, that can be difficult. But we make time even if we have to take time off practice. We go hit the weight room first before we go out, and that’s really made a difference.”
Winning only adds to that confidence. The Swamp Foxes are 4-0 for the first time since 2015 when Leonard Johnson eventually coached them to the SCHSL Class 2A, Division 2 semifinals.
Now that Marion is in 3A, Crawford expects that overall team confidence to keep building.
“Being undefeated is like, ‘We’re on a roll and nobody can stop us,’” Crawford said. “We’ve been predicted to go 0-10 and that kind of stuff. So we took that as motivation to have a good season.”
But Crawford isn’t making this season about his rushing yards.
“I want us to make the playoffs,” said Crawford, who has also caught a 56-yard TD pass this season. “It’d be really good for the seniors because this would be their last hurrah.”
Crawford’s hurrah, meanwhile, is in how far he has come.
“He’s had a couple of years to mature. Just from last year he has made a statement,” State said. “Once he got that in his mind that he could be a really good football player, he turned a corner and worked very hard to get where he is today.”
