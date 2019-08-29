HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Kaylyn Hucks had five aces and 15 digs in the 25-15, 26-24, 24-26, 25-21 victory over Carvers Bay on Thursday in volleyball action
Teammate Jada Cox had eight aces.
KILLS – J: Nyasia Graham 14, Taniya Timmons 6, Aly Poston 5,Cierra Lamb 6, Laney Evans 6.
DIGS – J: Hucks 15, Sophia Thompson 16.
ASSISTS – J: Terionna Nesmith 8, Stephanie Squires 7.
RECORDS: J: 2-0, 2-0 Region 7-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Johnsonville will host Kingstree at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Hartsville swept in tri-match
SUMTER — Hartsville was defeated 25-23, 18-25, 15-9 by Crestwood and 25-20, 25-20 by Sumter in a tri-match
The Red Foxes fell to 2-3 and will host Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
East Clarendon 3
Hannah-Pamplico 0
PAMPLICO — East Clarendon won 25-9, 25-18 and 25-12.
