KELLEYTOWN, S.C. – Willis Lane rushed for three second-half touchdowns and the Camden Bulldogs took advantage of a number of Hartsville miscues in a 41-27 victory Friday at Kelleytown Stadium.
Camden improved to 3-0 while the Red Foxes fell to 1-1. Hartsville travels to Conway next Friday.
The Red Foxes were unable to put the ball in the end zone twice inside the Camden 10-yard line in the second quarter – fumbling once – and wound up trailing 14-6 at halftime.
The Hartsville offense got on track somewhat in the second half with quarterback Owen Taylor finding Dariyon Pendergrass and Jaivon Hough for touchdown passes.
But the defense could not stop Lane. He had three scores to go along with a 9-yard fumble return for a TD by Joseph Byrnes following a bad snap on a Hartsville punt.
Darian McMillan also had a pair of scores for the Red Foxes.
C 7 7 20 7 – 41
H 6 0 14 7 – 27
FIRST QUARTER
H – Darian McMillan 3 run (Kick failed), 4:54.
C – Anthony Lyles 51 pass from Jaffari Pearson (Thomas Burkott kick), 3:49.
SECOND QUARTER
C – Mikah Davis 10 run (Burkott kick), 8:32.
THIRD QUARTER
C – Joseph Byrnes 9 fumble return (Burkott kick), 9:25.
C – Willis Lane 1 run (Burkott kick), 6:32.
H – Dariyan Pendergrass 39 pass from Owen Taylor (Chase Elsseser kick), 4:00.
C – Lane 10 run (Burkott kick blocked), 2:42.
H – McMillan 1 run (Elsseser kick), 48.5
FOURTH QUARTER
C – Lane 26 run (Burkott kick), 8:43.
H – Jaivon Hough 13 pass from Taylor (Elsseser kick).
