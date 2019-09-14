DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Donovan Lambert rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans’ 48-7 victory over Dillon Christian on Friday.
Dontavius Joe had both and interception and fumble return for scores to lead the T-B defense.
Daniel Camp scored on a 1-yard run for Dillon Christian’s only touchdown.
DCS 0 0 0 7— 7
T-B 34 14 0 0 — 48
FIRST QUARTER
T-B– Nick Jones 62 run (kick failed), 11:44.
T-B – Dontavius Joe 42 fumble return (Andrew Saverance kick), 10:59.
T-B – Joe 48 interception return (Saverance kick), 9:36.
T-B – Nick Jones 8 run (Saverance kick), 5:34.
T-B – Donovan Lambert 2 run (Saverance kick), 2:15.
SECOND QUARTER
T-B– Lambert 5 run (Saverance kick), 11:36.
T-B – Jordan Jones 40 run (Saverance kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
DCS – Daniel Camp 1 run (Josh Brown kick), 12:00.
RECORDS: T-B 3-2. DCS: 1-2.
NEXT GAME: Trinity-Byrnes will travel to Oakbrook Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Dillon Christian will travel to The King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
