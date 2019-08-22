DARLINGTON S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. still plans to compete in the Xfinity Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31, despite a recent plane crash.
Earnhardt Jr. posted his update on Twitter late Wednesday night, saying his lower back is sore and swollen. He's receiving daily treatment "solely to get well to race."
Earnhardt, his family and two pilots escaped a burning plane that investigators said bounced multiple times during a crash landing and veered off the runway before ending up on a Tennessee highway, investigators said last Friday.
Earnhardt retired as a full-time racer in 2017. He was to have been part of NBC's broadcast team for Saturday night's Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, but took the weekend off to be with his family.
Earnhardt won NASCAR's most popular driver 15 straight times from 2003 through 2017. He retired two years ago and is an NBC racing analyst.
Darlington is Earnhardt's one race this season.