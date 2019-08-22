Earnhardt Plane Crash

A member of the National Transportation Safety Board looks at the wreckage of a plane that Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife and daughter and two pilots and a dog were on when it crash landed last Thursday at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tenn. Despite still feeling some effects from the crash, Junior announced on Twitter that he still intends to race in next weekend's Xfinity Race at Darlington. 

 THE ASSOCIATE PRESS

DARLINGTON S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. still plans to compete in the Xfinity Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31, despite a recent plane crash.

Earnhardt Jr. posted his update on Twitter late Wednesday night, saying his lower back is sore and swollen. He's receiving daily treatment "solely to get well to race."

Earnhardt, his family and two pilots escaped a burning plane that investigators said bounced multiple times during a crash landing and veered off the runway before ending up on a Tennessee highway, investigators said last Friday.

Earnhardt retired as a full-time racer in 2017. He was to have been part of NBC's broadcast team for Saturday night's Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, but took the weekend off to be with his family.

Darlington is Earnhardt's one race this season.

