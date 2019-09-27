FLORENCE, S.C. – Saturday will mark the biggest Pee Dee Classic ever run, West Florence cross country coach Jim Fritchman said, and he’s not exaggerating.
There were 620 athletes registered as of Friday to race at Freedom Florence – the most ever in the 24-year history of the event.
“Usually the last couple years it’s about 350 to 400,” said Fritchman, who helps co-host the event with South Florence. “We’ve had a year where we had 515 and another where we had 525, but we’ve never had 620 registered athletes.”
While the number caused a few last-minute logistical challenges, Fritchman says he’s pleased with how popular the race has become.
“It’s a problem you’re glad to have,” he said. “It caught us off guard, but we’re both excited about it. You want it to grow and I’m glad we’ve got 25 to 50 teams coming.”
The record number of entries also led to some juggling with the number of different races. The boys' and girls' varsity teams usually ran the course together in years past, but the numbers were so great that the event has been split into four different races.
The boys' 5K varsity race will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the girls varsity 5K at 9:30 a.m. An open race for the boys (grades 7-12) will begin at approximately 10:10 a.m. with the girls to follow at approximately 10:50 a.m.
“The bigger the better because that means you’re also going to have better competition,” Fritchman said. “A lot of these teams are bringing some really fast runners, and it just makes for a much more exciting race.”
The day will feature a number of local teams besides the Knights and Bruins including Wilson, Darlington, Hartsville, Marion, Chesterfield, Cheraw, Trinity-Byrnes and Emmanuel Christian.
The field also has a number of squads outside the Pee Dee area including most of Region 6-5A with Conway, Carolina Forest and St. James slated to attend. Waccamaw is bringing its girls’ team, Fritchman said, while Heathwood Hall, A.C. Flora Berkeley and newcomer River Bluff will all field teams as well.
Medals will be given to the top three finishers in each race with ribbons going to the fourth through tenth-place finishers. Trophies and plaques will also be awarded to the top two teams in each race.
