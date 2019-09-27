LAKE VIEW, S.C. – A furious second-half rally and a defensive stand on a two-point conversion in overtime gave Lamar an improbable 36-28 victory over Lake View on Friday at Jewell McLaurin Field.
The Silver Foxes (5-1) host Gray Collegiate next week while the Wild Gators (3-3) travel to McBee.
Ja’Correus Ford’s 75-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter gave the Wild Gators a brief 28-20 lead. But the Silver Foxes marched down the field to tie the score and send the game to OT.
Lamar scored 20 straight points during its comeback. LVHS had scored 14 points off Silver Fox turnovers in the first half and led 20-0 at halftime.
