SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Reggion Bennett had a punt return for a score and a rushing touchdown in the Titans' 55-20 win over Oakbrook Prep on Friday.
Donovan Lambert rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans.
T-B 34 21 0 0 —55
OP 7 0 0 13— 20
FIRST QUARTER
T-B– Reggion Bennett 36 run (Andrew Severance kick), 9:00.
T-B – Nick Jones 16 pass from Jordan Jones (Severance kick).
T-B – Cam Ellis 11 interception return (Severance kick).
T-B– Bennett 55 punt return (Severance kick).
T-B – N.Jones 9 run (Severance kick).
SECOND QUARTER
T-B – Donovan Lambert 13 run (Severance kick).
T-B – J.Jones 17 run (Severance kick).
T-B– Lambert 23 run (Severance kick).
RECORDS: T-B 4-2, 1-0 SCISA 1-2A.
NEXT GAME: Trinity-Byrnes will The King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
