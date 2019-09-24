DARLINGTON, S.C. – The girls’ tennis teams at Hartsville and Darlington are going through youth movements.
Coach Andy Cottingham’s Red Foxes lost six of their top eight players from last year. And coach George Atkins’ team has three players altogether who have played tennis before this season.
But Hartsville got the upper hand Wednesday with a 4-2 win at the Bill Cain Tennis Center.
Chloe Moore, who was Hartsville’s sixth-seeded singles player last fall, is now at No. 1 and won 6-3, 6-4 over the Falcons’ Ella Watford.
“(Moore) played well; her forehand looked good,” Cottingham said. “She had to hit a lot of mid-range and short balls with this girl because she was very consistent. And she did a good job putting the short balls away and ending the points.”
But Darlington got the win at No. 2 singles as Alayna Williamson won 6-4, 6-3 over Kaylee Blair.
“She’s brand new to tennis, but she’s a fighter and goes after every point,” Atkins said of Williamson. “She hits well and swings through the ball. I’m so proud of her because she’s so new to tennis and now she’s our second seed. And on top of that, she’s winning matches.
“Today, she had strong serves and good footwork and was aggressive,” he added. “The great thing is it wasn’t in her head. She stayed aggressive, and that’s a great thing.”
The Red Foxes’ Emani McFadden earned her first singles victory of the year, at No. 3 singles, defeating Hillary Garland 6-3, 6-4.
“She was serving well and hitting a good forehand,” Cottingham said. “That’s important to have.”
And at No. 4 singles, the Red Foxes’ Jordan Cothran won 6-0, 6-1 over Claire McLeannan.
“(Cothran) is really coming on at No. 4. Her whole game has just drastically improved,” Cottingham said. “Her overall game has improved, to be honest. Her serve has turned into a weapon, not a liability. It’s a weapon that’s coming on strong.”
SINGLES
Chloe Moore (H) d. Ella Watford (D) 6-3, 6-4; Alayna Williamson d. Kaylee Blair (H) 6-4, 6-3; Emani McFadden (H) d. Hillary Garland (D) 6-3, 6-4; Jordan Cothran (H) d. Claire McLeannan (D) 6-0, 6-1; Anna Grace Wilkes (H) d. Meg O’Neal (D) 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Williamson-Tristen James (D) d. Esther Coward/Hannah Kelly (H) 6-2, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.