FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of shortstop Sam Stonskas of Eldridge, Iowa, for the upcoming season.

Stonskas will transfer from Black Hawk College and will have two years of eligibility with the Patriots.

Stonskas, 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, batted .352 this past season for a 28-18 Braves squad. He scored 39 runs in 45 games and registered 12 doubles, two home runs, 29 runs batted in, a .422 on-base percentage and six stolen bases.

As a freshman, he hit .306 with 40 runs scored, nine doubles, 33 RBI, a .450 on-base percentage and seven stolen bases. He was named to the Arrowhead All-Conference squad and was chosen as the NJCAA Division II North Central District/Region IV Defensive Player of the Year (which also earned him a Gold Glove).

He is a graduate of North Scott High School, where he played for coaches Blake Hannah, Brad Ward, and Travis Ralphs. He was a three-time Gold Glove winner, a three-time honorable mention All-Conference selection, and was picked to play in the 2017 IHSBCA All-Star Baseball Series.

“Sam is a very athletic player who possesses good speed, can hit for average, and owns a good glove,” Inabinet said. “He is coming off a great sophomore campaign at Black Hawk and is currently playing in the Northwoods (summer) League with the Eau Claire Express. He will join our squad and certainly battle for the starting berth at short.”

Inabinet previously announced the signing of five high school seniors, an NCAA Division I transfer, and nine junior college transfers for the 2019-20 school year.

This past season’s Patriot squad posted a 10-win improvement over the previous season with a 28-21 mark, and FMU placed sixth during the 2019 Peach Belt Conference regular season.