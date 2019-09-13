LAKE CITY, S.C. – The formula keeps working for West Florence.
A strong run game and a defense that rebounded from a rough second quarter helped the Knights stay unbeaten with a 42-21 victory over Lake City on Friday at Ward Memorial Stadium.
West hits the road again next week to face perhaps its biggest test of the season at Camden. The Panthers fell to 1-2 and will travel to Manning next Friday.
George Floyd and Terry McKithen each had a pair of rushing touchdowns for West. Both scored in the opening quarter as the Knights took a 15-0 lead. Floyd ran it in again in the second and McKithen added his second TD in the fourth quarter. Floyd also found Pate Marlowe for a 16-yard strike in the fourth.
Chase Cattenhead had a fumble return for a touchdown and Leonard Martson had two interceptions for West Florence.
Hilshon Bailey threw a pair of touchdowns passes to lead Lake City. Both came in the second quarter when the Panthers rallied for 21 points.
ShaQuan Epps added an 11-yard TD run in the fourth for LCHS.
WF 15 13 0 14 – 42
LC 0 21 0 8 – 29
FIRST QUARTER
WF – George Floyd 2 run (Seth Giordano pass to Pate Marlowe), 8:06.
WF – Terry McKithen 58 run (Steven Snell kick), 2:09.
SECOND QUARTER
LC – Shelton Burgess 50 run (Furman Lopez kick), 8:59.
LC – KJ Rose 33 pass from Hilshon Bailey (Lopez kick), 7:36.
WF – Floyd 26 run (Snell kick failed), 5:57.
WF – Chase Cattenhead 15 fumble return (Snell kick), 3:33.
LC – Shamontae Burgess 43 pass from Bailey (Lopez kick), 1:46.
FOURTH QUARTER
WF – McKithen 54 run (Snell kick), 7:49.
WF – Marlowe 16 pass from Floyd (Snell kick,) 4:29.
LC – ShaQuan Epps 11 run (Bailey run), 2:05.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.