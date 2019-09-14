TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Marion’s Qualiek Crawford had two rushing touchdowns, a 50-yard interception return for a score and a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown in the Swamp Foxes’ 55-0 victory over Timmonsville on Friday.
Teammates Jonathan Reed, Christian James and Zakwan Lester all had rushing touchdowns for Marion while Khyheom Bethea added a 70-yard pick-six.
RECORDS: M 4-0. T 0-4.
NEXT GAME: Marion will host Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Timmonsville will travel to Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27.
