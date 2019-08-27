FLORENCE, S.C. -- This year's inductees into the South Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame will include J.R. Boyd, Nate Thompson, Burney Bourne and Reed Charpia.
The induction banquet is 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Myrtle Beach's Crown Reef Resort.
Boyd, who coached for 24 years combined at Lamar and Laurens, guided the Silver Foxes to three consecutive state championships (2002-04) and posted a career record of 221-88.
Bourne, who spent a combined 31 years as coach at Cheraw, Socastee and Waccamaw, coached the Braves for 22 years and posted a 179-66 record in Cheraw to go along with his state crowns in 1979 and '93.
And Thompson, who coached a combined 18 years at Choppee and Carvers Bay before retiring after the 2018 campaign at Carvers Bay, His combined coaching record was 176-79 and his two state crowns were won in 2000 and '06.
Charpia spent his career coaching at a combined seven high schools as well as Newberry College. During that time, he won a combined 240 games and won a state crown at James Island.
Other inductees will be Dennis Botts (Calhoun Falls, Abbeville), Bob Hanna (Irmo), Chris Miller (Broome, Byrnes, Spartanburg), Bob Prevatte (Gaffney) and Allen Sitterle (Spartanburg, Daniel, Lexington)
