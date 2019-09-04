FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence vs. Wilson – a spread attack against a sack attack.

Whichever outdoes the other could determine who wins this week’s latest chapter in their city rivalry.

It could happen at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Or Saturday.

Or even Monday, depending on field conditions after the effects from Hurricane Dorian.

When they do meet on the football field, Bruins freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers will direct the spread offense against a Wilson team that sacked Manning 10 times in a victory last week.

“They swarm to the football. All 11 hats are getting to the ball, flying around and bringing a lot of pressure,” South coach David Prince said. “We’ve got to do a good job of pass protection. But they like to blitz on running downs as well. We’ve got to be ready for everything.”

That’s exactly how Wilson coach Derek Howard and Tigers defensive coordinator Micah Young (a South Florence alum) like it while Tiger quarterback Zayshaun Rice and receiver Jakobe Quillen make their share of plays on offense.

“Anytime you can get after the quarterback that many times like we did against Manning, that’s something to be proud of,” Howard said. “We have a lot of kids making plays back there.”

The Tiger defense, in turn, must prepare for Sellers and running back Hahsaun Wilson. Wilson had his breakout game last year against the Tigers.

“(Wilson) is big, and he’s very patient and does a good job setting his blocks up and he is physical. He started to really gain his confidence against us last year, so we’ve got to get him down," Howard said. "And (Sellers) can spin it. He doesn’t have much experience, but that doesn’t show on film. He can pretty much make any throw. At the high school level, that’s definitely a gift for South Florence to have a quarterback so young that can make those types of throws.”

Sellers and Wilson certainly will be important in more ways than one Friday.

“We’ve got to do a great job of being balanced and giving different looks and not making (Wilson) think they can pin their ears back,” Prince said. “That’s obviously the challenge against any defense. With Wilson, they like to get downhill and really come after you. So you’ve got to do things to try and counter that.”

This game will be a rematch of last year’s thriller that the Bruins won 27-26. After South raced to a 20-0 lead, Wilson rallied and tied it in the fourth quarter. South Florence's Wilson then broke loose for a touchdown, and South added the point-after kick. The Tigers scored right after that, but its successful two-point conversion was nullified because of a penalty. After the penalty, the Tigers missed the extra-point kick, and that was the game.

“When you look at last year, we had those three one-point losses, and the first was against South Florence,” Howard said. “We were 2-0, like we are now, and didn’t start the game well. But the kids this year are motivated to have a good start and have their best showing against a good South Florence team.”

Rice, meanwhile, has accounted for 391 passing yards and four touchdowns this season, plus 125 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. Quillen, meanwhile, has nine catches for 189 yards and two TDs.

“Zayshaun is just calm. He takes what’s given to him,” Howard said. “I think he’s making everyone around him that much better. They feel more confident with him on the field. You wouldn’t believe the number of things he’s probably doing during the course of a play.

“He makes it look simple.”