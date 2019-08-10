FLORENCE, S.C. – Darlington’s Jamie Stanley has accomplished just about everything in NCAA Division II golf.

At USC Aiken, he was not only was a four-time All-American but he won two Peach Belt tournament crowns and was regional medalist in 1997. He was also the 1994 NCAA D2 Freshman men’s golfer of the Year.

Stanley took over the lead Saturday in the Florence Amateur Championship at Traces Golf Club. Playing Traces’ nine-hole layouts at Meadows and Creekside, Stanley grabbed momentum at the turn and tallied a 4-under-par 68 for an overall 137.

Thomas Davis is one back, followed by Fred Williamson at 139. There's a three-way tie for fourth at 141, and a four-way tie for eighth at 142.

First-round leader Clark Gibbs is among those tied for eighth.

Going into the ninth hole on Meadows on Saturday at even par, Stanley hit to 10 feet and birdied. Then on Hole No. 1 of Creekside, Stanley hit to six feet and birdied to go 2 under.

“There was a lot of momentum there,” Stanley said. “I was playing with my daughter (13-year-old Kinsley Stanley), and she had been playing for a year. I was mainly focused on her and trying to help her and teach and guide her around the course since she hadn’t played in this type of tournament before.”

Carding no bogeys along that back nine, Stanley also birdied Creekside Nos. 5 and 7 to account for his 68.

“While showing (Kinsley) how to do things, I got lost in what I was doing,” Stanley said.

That certainly paid off Saturday for Stanley, who finished second after losing in a playoff in last year’s Southern 500 Golf Tournament at Darlington Country Club.

Stanley, who won seven tournaments at USC Aiken, now has a chance to make the Florence Amateur his latest triumph.

In women’s play, first-round leader Denise Bracket stayed atop their leaderboard with an overall 160.