DARLINGTON, S.C. – With throwback paint schemes, Dale Earnhardt Jr. returning to the track for the Xfinity race and the 70th running of the Southern 500, history will be on display Labor Day weekend at Darlington Raceway.
There will be a bit of history missing this time around, however.
The Sept. 1 race will be the first one run at Darlington since the death of David Pearson, the NASCAR Hall of Famer who was one of the longtime favorite drivers at Darlington.
The “Silver Fox” died on Nov. 12 at the age of 83. A native of Spartanburg, Pearson was a three-time Cup champion as well as a three-time Southern 500 champ.
His first victory at the “Track Too Tough to Tame” came in May of 1968 at the Rebel 400.
“It tickled me to death,” Pearson told the Morning News in 2008. “Everyone talked about how hard it is to win here at ‘The Lady in Black.’ I thought if anyone is going to tame this place, I would give it a try. I felt like I did a pretty good job at it.”
In fact, no one tamed Darlington like Pearson. He still holds the record for the most career victories at the track with 10.
“If the car wasn't running up front, you better work on it, because it sure wasn't the driver,” longtime crew chief Leonard Wood said during his 2011 Hall of Fame introduction speech for Pearson. “Every time we ever had the time equal, we knew we had a shot at winning, no question. I had people come up to me and tell me, say, 'Man, David can really get around Darlington.’”
He picked up his first Southern 500 win in September of 1976 and did so again in ’77 and ’79.
The 1979 Southern 500 was particularly memorable. Pearson took the place of injured Dale Earnhardt Sr. in the No. 2 car and wound up holding off Bill Elliott to take the checkered flag for his only victory that season.
"You have to drive it just like you did 15 years ago – defensively," Pearson told reporters after winning the 1979 race. "That's the way I try to drive, just stay out of trouble until the end of the race and then take chances if I have to do it."
Pearson and Timmonsville native Cale Yarborough were considered the duo to beat at Darlington as they combined for 15 victories between them. Yarborough got his first victory at Darlington the same year as Pearson in the 1968 Southern 500.
From 1968-82, either Pearson or Yarborough won at least one race at Darlington in all but four years.
“He won 10 and I won five,” Yarborough told the Morning News in 2009. “David could win all the spring races and I had good luck in the 500.”
Pearson also owns the second-most career victories with 105, and he also earned the pole position 113 times.
“He had so much talent, takes the perfect line, knows when to back off, knows when to get on the accelerator to bring him off the corner with the most speed and carry him down the straightaway,” Wood told reporters the night Pearson became a Hall of Famer. “He had such a great feel for what the car was doing. Always qualified faster than he practiced, I mean, 30- to 50-hundredths every race he ever drove for us."
While his legacy will never be forgotten, Pearson will still have a prominent place in this year’s Southern 500 thanks to the popular throwback theme at the track.
In 2015, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. raced with his No. 17 Ford honoring Pearson’s Holman-Moody paint scheme. This year David Ragan, along with Shriners International and Shriners Hospitals for Children, will replicate Holman-Moody Racing Ford Tornio Cobra that Pearson drove to his third and final points championship in 1969.
“When you remember or read about David Pearson, it’s all about the success he had on the track, and his legendary and Hall of Fame career,” Ragan said in a statement following the unveiling of the car. “On the 50th anniversary of his last championship, and in one of the most iconic cars in our sport, we wanted to honor David Pearson and keep his memory alive.
“But, we also want his sons and family to talk about David away from the track and what he enjoyed about being a Shriner. This is going to be a great platform to do all of that. I’m humbled that I’ll get to race this car in honor of David, the Shriners and the Shriners Hospitals for Children.”