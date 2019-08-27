FLORENCE, S.C. – Heading into the season under the direction of first-year coach Luis Rincon, the Francis Marion men’s soccer team has been tabbed to finish fourth.
Young Harris is the preseason favorite as the Mountain Lions earned 49 points, including seven of eight first-place votes. Lander was second with 41 points, followed by North Georgia (32), Francis Marion (30), Clayton State (24), Flagler (23), USC Aiken (18), and Georgia Southwestern (7).
FMU returns nine lettermen, including four starters, from last season’s 9-7-0 squad that finished tied for third with UNG. The Patriots defeated Flagler 1-0 in the opening round of last year’s conference tournament, before dropping a narrow 2-1 decision to Young Harris in the semifinals.
Statistically, FMU was third in the conference last year in shots (252) and shutouts recorded (6) and ranked fourth in goals scored (30) and goals against average (1.62).
Francis Marion will open its campaign on Sept. 5, with a 7 p.m. road match at Erskine. The Patriots’ home opener will be Sept. 14, against Queens at 7 p.m. FMU will open Peach Belt play on Oct.5 at Lander with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Last week, FMU sophomores Sam Pollard and Sidney Warden were named to the PBC preseason all-conference team.