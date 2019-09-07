DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Reggion Bennett rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' 42-0 win against Thomas Sumter on Friday.
Jordan Jones passed for 85 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score for the Titans.
Nick Jones and Tre McLeod each had the receiving scores, and Dontavious Joe had a interception return for a touchdown.
Trinity-Byrnes’ defense was led by Blake Warren with five tackles and a sack. The Titans improved to 2-2 and will host Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
