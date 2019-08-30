DARLINGTON, S.C. – Terry McKithen rushed for three touchdowns and West Florence used a 26-point second quarter to roll past Darlington 47-6 Friday at the Falcons’ Nest.
The Knights improved to 2-0 while the Falcons fall to 0-2. West returns to action on Sept. 13 at Lake City. Darlington travels to Lamar next Friday.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Knights turned a pair of Darlington turnover into points. Chase Cattenhead had a 17-yard fumble return for a score, and another fumble eventually led to a 1-yard score by McKithen.
West added another fumble return for a score in the third quarter – this time from Nykelius Johnson from 18 yards out.
Javorious Williams carried the ball 20 times in the first half scored the lone touchdown for the Falcons on an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter.
WF 0 26 14 7 – 47
D 0 0 0 6 – 6
SECOND QUARTER
WF – Terry McKithen 5 run (Steven Snell kick), 11:31.
WF – Chase Cattenhead 17 fumble return (Snell kick), 8:43.
WF – Malik Nowlin 8 run (Seth Giordano pass failed), 4:51.
WF – McKithen 1 run (George Floyd pass failed), 1:10.
THIRD QUARTER
WF – Nykelius Johnson 18 fumble return (Snell kick), 11:09.
WF – McKithen 1 run (Snell kick), 5:06.
FOURTH QUARTER
WF – Floyd 1 run (Snell kick), 10:17.
D – Javorious Williams 8 run (conversion failed), 6:43.
WILL BE UPDATED
