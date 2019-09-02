DARLINGTON, S.C. – It was a case of bad news, good news for Kyle Busch on Monday at Darlington Raceway.
The bad news was a couple of late scrapes against the wall ended any chance of him catching Erik Jones for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 checkered flag.
The good news was after winning stage one and finishing third overall, Busch clinched the NASCAR regular-season championship and the extra bonus points that come with it. He picked up 51 points overall and another playoff point.
Busch now has a series-leading 30.
“That’s good,” Busch said. “Obviously we set out to do that here a few weeks back, and we knew when the 20 passed us and got the lead from us, it was going to be hard to get it back. Fortunately we went back into stage racing a little bit more and trying to get some of those stage points and that helped us and they weren’t able to capitalize on stage points.
“It’s good to get the regular-season championship and to get those 15 extra bonus points for the playoffs – that’s what we set out to do, and glad to have achieved that.”
Busch was in the lead for 118 laps but couldn’t quite catch up to Jones at the end despite rallying to within four-tenths of a second behind him at one point in the final 10 laps.
“I was just trying to run down the 20 with being too tight – I was too tight behind the whole last run of the race and just couldn’t make up enough ground on him,” Busch said. “You get too close and you get in the wake and you just lose the car, so I did. I got in the fence a little bit, then got in the fence a little more next lap and that was it. Blew a tire.”
Still, he entered the day with the overall points lead and the lead in playoff points with just next weekend’s race at the Brickyard remaining before the postseason.
“Hopefully we can win that thing and then everything starts,” Busch said. “I mean it’s huge. With however well you can run through the beginning part of the season and build those points, they help through every round because every round you get that reset – you get to carry those points all the way through.”
There was more playoff news to come out of Darlington as five drivers clinched spots in the playoffs. Aside from Jones, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, pole winner William Byron and Aric Almirola also earned enough points to qualify.
That leaves two spots available next weekend in Indianapolis with Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez occupying the final two spots at the moment. Bowyer finished sixth on Monday while Suarez was 11th.
“I think that just makes things a little more interesting,” Suarez said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun going to Indianapolis and to have all-in with Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman and with Jimmie Johnson. Three drivers with a lot of experience and I feel like we’re going to race extremely hard all the way to the end.”
Newman and Johnson are currently on the outside looking in at the Nos. 17 and 18 slots, respectively.
Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR champ who is in danger of missing the postseason for the first time in his career, did manage to take the lead briefly for three laps.
“It’s so hard and also unfair to put pressure on this race of the next race,” Johnson said. “We’ve had however many to get here and made mistakes along the way. …For me it’s really about the momentum of the team and the quality of the cars we’re taking to the track – the quality of pits stops and the quality of adjustments. Tonight we had an awesome car. We qualified great, we ran in the top four when the wreck happened.
“It’s not the result we want, but we’re definitely headed in the right direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.