mcbee logo

McBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Elijah Williams scored the team's only touchdown in a 35-7 to Green Sea Floyds on Friday.

Jahiem Wright rushed for 188 yards for the Panthers.

GSF 0 14 6 15— 35

M 0 0 0 7 — 7

SECOND QUARTER

GSF – Bubba Elliott 2 run (Fred Serrado kick), 11:20.

GSF – Anwain Graham 44 run (Serrado Kick), 1:42.

THIRD QUARTER

GSF – Jaquan Dixon 39 run (kick failed), 9:19.

FOURTH QUARTER

GSF – Dixon 8 run (Graham run), 10:40.

M – Elijah Williams 8 run (Omar Gullardo Kick), 6:20.

GSF – Elliott 44 run (Serrado Kick), 2:35.

RECORDS: M 0-5.

NEXT GAME: Lake View will travel to McBee at 7:30 Friday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.