McBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Elijah Williams scored the team's only touchdown in a 35-7 to Green Sea Floyds on Friday.
Jahiem Wright rushed for 188 yards for the Panthers.
GSF 0 14 6 15— 35
M 0 0 0 7 — 7
SECOND QUARTER
GSF – Bubba Elliott 2 run (Fred Serrado kick), 11:20.
GSF – Anwain Graham 44 run (Serrado Kick), 1:42.
THIRD QUARTER
GSF – Jaquan Dixon 39 run (kick failed), 9:19.
FOURTH QUARTER
GSF – Dixon 8 run (Graham run), 10:40.
M – Elijah Williams 8 run (Omar Gullardo Kick), 6:20.
GSF – Elliott 44 run (Serrado Kick), 2:35.
RECORDS: M 0-5.
NEXT GAME: Lake View will travel to McBee at 7:30 Friday.
