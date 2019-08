FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Family YMCA will host its 11th Annual Golf Classic on Friday, Sept.13, at Traces Golf Club.

The four-man, captain’s choice tournament will tee off at noon with a cost of $220 per team. Lunch will be served before the tournament.

Registration deadline is Sept. 10. For more information, contact Brian New or Mike Wightman at (843) 665-1234.

All proceeds benefit the YMCA’s Annual Campaign.