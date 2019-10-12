BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Florence Christian's Marshall Brown rushed 244 yards and four touchdowns to upset Robert E. Lee 52-41 on Friday.
The Cavaliers entered the game ranked as the top SCISA team in Class 2A.
The Eagles outscored REL 33-20 in the second half after trailing 21-19 at the break.
Jet Smith had three rushing and passed for two touchdowns for Robert E. Lee.
FCS 0 19 14 19 — 52
REL 7 14 6 14 — 41
FIRST QUARTER
REL– Jet Smith 6 run (Erin Watson kick), 11:18.
SECOND QUARTER
FCS – Andre Aikens 20 run (Cameron White kick), 10:43.
REL – Keaton Price 48 pass from Smith (Watson kick), 9:51.
FCS – Marshall Brown 24 run (kick fail), 8:38.
REL – Smith 1 run (E.Watson kick), 4:39.
FCS – Brown 3 run (run faield), :34.
THIRD QUARTER
FCS - Brown 33 run (run failed), 9:32.
REL – Matt Johnson 80 pass from Smith (kick failed), 2:28.
FCS – Jack McFadden 70 kickoff (Ethan kelly pass from Robbie Jordan), 2:14.
FOURTH QUARTER
FCS – McFadden 15 pass from Jordan(run faield), 9:32.
FCS – Aikens 13 run (White kick), 9:14.
REL – Drew Watson 39 pass from Smith (E.Watson kick), 8:55.
REL – Smith 1 run ( E.Watson kick), 5:59.
FCS – Brown 44 run (Pass failed), 2:36.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – FCS: Marshall Brown 30-244.
RECORDS: FCS 5-3, 3-0 SCISA Region 1-2A. REL 7-1, 2-1 SCISA Region 1-2A.
NEXT GAME: FCS will host Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday. REL will travel to Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.