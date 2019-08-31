MULLINS, S.C. — Robert E. Lee Academy's Jet Smith passed and rushed for a touchdown in the Cavaliers' 21-7 victory over Pee Dee Academy on Friday.
It was the 200th victory for REL coach David Rankin.
Ryan Fourney's 20-yard pass from Hudson Spivey was the only score for the Golden Eagles with 1:59 left in the first half.
REL 7 7 0 7 —21
PDA 0 7 0 0 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
REL – Jet Smith 62 pass to Keaton Price (Smith kick good), 4:30.
SECOND QUARTER
PDA – Hudson Spivey 20 pass to Ryan Forney (Kyle Zeman kick), 5:59.
REL – Smith 21 run ( Smith kick), 1:59
FOURTH QUARTER
REL – Price 1 run (Eric Watson kick), 3:26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – PDA: Colby Sinclair 14-60.
PASSING – PDA: Spivey 13-27-197-1.
RECORDS: PDA 0-1.REL 2-0.
NEXT GAME: PDA will host Dorchester Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Robert E. Lee will host Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
