McBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Jahiem Wright rushed for two touchdowns during the Panthers' 29-14 loss Friday to North Central.
NC 0 13 8 8 — 29
M 7 0 7 0—14
FIRST QUARTER
M – Jahiem Wright 3 run (Omar Gallardo kick).
SECOND QUARTER
NC – Shykeim Shropshire 68 pass from Nick Bell (kick Good), 7:43.
NC – Stropshire 40 punt return (kick failed), 7:13.
THIRD QUARTER
NC – Mark Harmon 4 run (run good), 8:53.
M – Wright 3 run (Gallardo kick), 1:02.
FOURTH QUARTER
NC – Omar Woods 5 run (Shropshire run), 2:57.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RECORDS: M 0-3.
NEXT GAME: McBee will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
