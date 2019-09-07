McBee helmet

McBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Jahiem Wright rushed for two touchdowns during the Panthers' 29-14 loss Friday to North Central.

 

NC 0 13 8 8 — 29

M  7 0 7 0—14

 

FIRST QUARTER

M – Jahiem Wright 3 run (Omar Gallardo kick).

SECOND QUARTER

NC – Shykeim Shropshire 68 pass from Nick Bell (kick Good), 7:43.

NC – Stropshire 40 punt return (kick failed), 7:13.

THIRD QUARTER

NC – Mark Harmon 4 run (run good), 8:53.

M – Wright 3 run (Gallardo kick), 1:02.

FOURTH QUARTER

NC – Omar Woods 5 run (Shropshire run), 2:57.

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RECORDS: M 0-3.

NEXT GAME: McBee will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

