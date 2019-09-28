FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Marshall Brown rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Andre Aikens had 61 yards rushing and a touchdown of his own.
On defense, the Eagles' Harrison Forehand intercepted two passes.
CA 0 0 0 13— 13
FCS 34 13 0 0 — 47
FIRST QUARTER
FCS– Emekah Johnson 12 pass from Robbie Jordan (Cameron White kick), 9:05.
FCS– Marshall Brown 10 run (White kick), 8:08.
FCS– Andre Aikens 4 run (kick failed), 2:15.
FCS– Jack McFadden 65 interception return (White kick), 1:24.
FCS – Brown 30 run (White kick), :30.
SECOND QUARTER
FCS– Jonas Duty 1 run (run failed), 10:16.
FCS– George Rishmawi 3 run (kick Failed), 6:53.
FOURTH QUARTER
CA– Jackson Rumley 1 run (kick block), 8:00.
CA– Kamron Payseur 4 run (Cooper Jennings kick), 5:25.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Andre Aikens 5-61; Marshall Brown 2-41.
RECORDS: FCS 3-3, 1-0 SCISA 1-2A.
NEXT GAME: Florence Christian will travel to Oakbrook Prep at 7:30 p.m.
