AIKEN, S.C. – A late surge by the opposing team in the fifth set cost Francis Marion University a chance at splitting it two matches on Friday at the Pacer Invitational Volleyball Tournament hosted by USC Aiken.
FMU lost to the University of West Florida 25-17, 25-14, 25-13 early in the day and then dropped a narrow 5-set decision to Erskine College 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 21-25, 15-12 later in the evening.
Francis Marion (5-5) will play two matches today to conclude the tournament. The Patriots will meet Converse College at 10 a.m. and Valdosta State University at 3 p.m.
The next home match for the Patriots will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Chowan University.
Against the Flying Fleet, Francis Marion won the opening set, lost the next two, and then captured the fourth set to even the match. In the fifth set, the score was tied at 8-8 and later at 11-11. Erskine then scored the next three points, and following an attacking error by the Flying Fleet that got FMU to within 14-12, Erskine registered the final point on an attack kill to clinch the match.
As she has most of the season, sophomore Alyssa Hansen led the Patriots with 16 kills, while junior Kayla Arthur posted her second double-double of the year with 11 kills and 15 digs. Sophomore middle blocker Iyanla Thigpen added nine kills and eight blocks and junior Courtney Abdur-Rahim chipped in seven kills, a season-high 19 digs, and four service aces.
Sophomore setter Finn Millians handed out 38 assists and senior libero Natalie Vaughn led the FMU defense with 20 digs. Altogether six Patriots reached double figures in digs as FMU dug up 97 balls.
In the loss to West Florida, Hansen recorded six kills and Thigpen five kills and three blocks. Millians tallied 18 assists and Vaughn dug up 15 balls and served two aces.
The opening set was knotted at 16-16, by the Argonauts (5-4) closed with a 9-1 spurt. In set two, the Patriots trailed only 13-10, but UWF finished on a 12-4 run. West Florida scored the final eight points of the third set to close out the match.
