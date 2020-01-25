FLORENCE, S.C. – There are times when injuries reveal certain things, Francis Marion women’s basketball coach Jeri Porter said.
With Zaria Woods nursing a sprained ankle, FMU decided it was high time to get Kiana Adderton more touches in the paint.
The junior forward responded by turning in the best single-game performance by a Patriot in nearly 12 years.
Adderton poured in 36 points against Flagler College and pulled down 16 rebounds as she led a furious second-half charge that saw FMU rally from a 15-point deficit to come away with a 65-60 victory.
It was the fourth straight win for the Patriots, who improved to 9-7 overall and 5-5 in Peach Belt Conference Play. Flagler fell to 4-12 and 2-8.
“I’m really proud of this group,” Porter said afterwards. “I think coming in, everybody knew that they were going to need to step up with (Woods) not being in the lineup and the things that she brings. Being down I think 12 or 13 going into the last quarter; just to have the heart and the resilience we had. I think some of that comes from what we’ve been through this season and learning how to play hard through adversity.
“And then obviously what can you say about (Adderton)? Everything we knew she was capable of, you saw tonight.”
Adderton had one steal, three assists and three blocked shots to go along with her career highs in both points and rebounds. Her 36 points mark the highest single-game total for a Patriot since Jennifer Dyer scored 37 at Columbus State on Feb. 10, 2008.
“I knew I had to step up with Z being out,” Adderton said referring to Woods. “I never really played a five (center), so I knew I was going to have to battle today. So I just went out there and tried my best and it turned out well.
“I started feeling it, and just kept going.”
She saved her best for when the Patriots needed it most. Adderton scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and pulled down seven boards as part of a dominant final stretch run by FMU. The Patriots outscored the Saints 23-6 in the period and 35-17 in the second half.
“We really didn’t talk about a lot of adjustments on the defensive side at halftime,” Porter said. “It was more of a mentality. Flagler came out really aggressive, pushing the ball hard in transition and attacking the rim off penetration.
“We just needed to decide that we were going to do a better job competing with them.”
The tide turned at the end of the third quarter. Adderton sank a three-pointer to pull FMU within 12 and her bucket to start the fourth cut the lead to 10.
Macy Passmore hit both of her shots from downtown in the final stanza and Camryn Johnson’s trey at the 2:41 mark put the Patriots in the lead for good as the Saints were held scoreless for the final 6:51 of the game.
“I think it shifted was once we cut the lead down and got it lower and lower, we got the momentum and started hitting shots and realized we could win the game,” Adderton said. “We just kept it going.”
Scarlett Gilmore added eight points for FMU and Passmore had six.
Rayven Wade led Flagler with 21 points followed by Jazzy Mathis with 15. Scout Frame posted a double-double for the Saints with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
