FLORENCE, S.C. – The FMU women's basketball team was down by 11 points, was shooting 1 for 10 from the floor and in danger of seeing its fourth straight game get out of reach.
Coach Jeri Porter called timeout, and after an emphatic conversation, her squad responded.
The Patriots soon went on a 15-5 and took a two-point lead into the break, never trailing again as they snapped a three-game losing streak with an 82-73 victory over Young Harris College on Saturday.
FMU improves to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the Peach Belt Conference, and will return to action on Jan. 4 at Columbus State University. The Mountain Lions fall to 5-4 and 0-2.
“Adversity reveals character,” Porter said afterwards. “How you bounce back is what really defines you, and when we get to the end of the season, however it ends, I think this is one of those key moments that we’ll be able to look back and determine the direction that this team chose to go.”
The Patriots’ slow start wasn’t so much about effort as it was Young Harris throwing something different at them, Porter added.
“Young Harris has zoned no one all year, and they started the game in a zone today,” Porter said. “We had put a secondary break offense in and a half-court set, which actually enters the ball from the top and makes it a little bit easier to get to your really good post player.
“They don’t ever intentionally not do what I ask of them. It was just new. The timeout was really just to get them focused on what I was telling them, and they got on the floor and did it to perfection.”
The Patriots wound up shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and had four players in double figures, led by junior forward Kiana Adderton. Adderton had six points when the timeout was called, and finished with a career-high 26 by the end.
“When knew what was at stake,” Adderton said. “If we came back onto the floor flat after the timeout, they were going to run the score up, so we just locked in and started hitting our shots.”
Zaria Woods added 15 points for the Patriots, her seventh game this season posting double figures. Camryn Johnson added 13 points and Dillon High’s Khamele Manning followed with 12.
Niaya White led the Mountain Lions with 20 points.
