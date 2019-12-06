Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — First-year South Florence coach Christian Savage’s Bruins not only evened their record at 2-2 Friday, they won 56-51 at Wilson.
South Florence, ranked sixth in Class 5A, took control in the second quarter against Class 4A’s Tigers.
The Wilson girls, though, won 81-45 over South.
After South’s boys got to an awkward start — Jamal McDuffie was assessed a technical foul for dunking during warmups — the Bruins rallied to tie the game at 12 on a three-point play by Justice Jackson.
After that, the Bruins pulled away with an 18-6 surge the rest of the first half. Leading that first-half charge was none other than Jackson as he had 15 points at halftime. He finished the game with 18. Teammate Brian Sparks, meanwhile, scored seven points in the second quarter and finished with 12.
Wilson was without first-year coach Ken Spencer on Friday because he is out of town on a school-related trip to Washington, D.C., according to Tigers athletic director Derrick McQueen. Tiger assistant Tony NeSmith, a former Hemingway star, took over Friday’s Tiger coaching duties.
Wilson, which trailed for double digits for most of the second half, got within 47-38 on Ni’jae Hines’ running layup that rolled in. A short time later, 3-pointers by Dominique Jones and Zandae Butler brought Wilson within 51-46.
A Jones layup then narrowed the Bruins’ lead to 55-51 with 30 seconds left. But that was as close as the Tigers could get.
GIRLS Wilson 81 South Florence 45
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson trailed 15-13 after the first quarter.
The Tigers responded by going on a 25-7 run in the second.
“I told them after the first quarter that we weren’t playing Wilson Lady Tiger basketball,” Wilson coach Jessica Gerald said. “We were not getting after it on defense, and we weren’t finishing.”
Wilson’s Loyal McQueen and Chase Hayes saw to it the Tigers had a spark after that. McQueen scored 10 points in the second quarter and finished with a game-high 31. Hayes, meanwhile, had eight in the second quarter and finished with 15. Teammate Arriyonna Rogers had 13 points by game’s end.
Suffice to say, Gerald felt better about her team at halftime.
Somewhat.
“I told them, basically, we’re not doing what we do,” Gerald said. “We weren’t sharing the ball, we were taking too many jumpshots. We score off defense, we have to put pressure on the ball to create transition layups to get transition points.”
Pressure defense and transition baskets have been Wilson’s hallmark for quite some time.
Gerald was simply glad her team got their minds back on the game.
“We definitely calmed down a bit,” Gerald said. “It was a huge crowd, the South Florence student section was seated behind our bench. But eventually, we came together and played better and came out with the win.”
The Bruins were led by Albany Wilson with 17 points, followed by Jazmyne Lyde with 13.
SF 15 7 11 12 — 45
W 13 25 18 25 — 81
SOUTH FLORENCE (45)
Snow 6, Albany Wilson 17, Jazmyne Lyde 13, Holland 3, Borden 2, Evans 4.
WILSON (81)
Johnson 5, Loyal McQueen 31, Chase Hayes 15, Arriyonna Rogers 13, J. Washington 8, Cameron 3, Merritt 2, Blakeney 2.
RECORDS: SF 0-1, W 2-0.
