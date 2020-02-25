FLORENCE, S.C. — Surrogates for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders are scheduled to appear Wednesday in Florence at The Loft at 163 N. Dargan St.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The program will feature three national Sanders surrogates: Kendrick Sampson, Philip Agnew and Ray Fisher.
The Florence event is one of a number scheduled in South Carolina in the buildup to Saturday’s Democratic presidential primary.
