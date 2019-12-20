Faith & Values Advisory Board
I think mothers get a bad rap during the season we prepare for Christmas, because they are the ones who do most of the shopping, packing, wrapping, cooking, hosting and sending packages out to family.
As a consequence, they are the least able to enjoy the day in full. It would be hard for family members to show an approximation for the appreciation they deserve. Yet, on the other hand we have accepted the retailer’s challenges to buy, buy, buy to make Christmas seem more special.
Trouble is, of course, materials things cannot take the place of spiritual needs. We have bought into the Christmas of culture rather than of “faith, hope and love” which is ours to give freely.
Back when our son was in high school we had two foreign exchange students from Germany who lived with us for an academic year.
Most gifts of any real expense were exchanged on Dec. 6, the day their and my church celebrates St. Nicholaus, who, by tradition, provided dowries for poor girls who could not get married without it. Compare that sort of gift with what we spend to bury ourselves and loved ones rather than on those who need it most.
They were astonished at our Christmas practices: families who spend hundreds of dollars for each family member. We may think it sad or cheap, but for them a cake and a yearly calendar was the most anyone wanted or expected. It was all simply about being family being together, and, by the way, the tree is still not put up in Germany until Christmas Eve.
The Three Wise Men brought gold, frankincense and myrrh to the Christ child, fabulously expensive gifts. One would think he and his family would have been pretty well off, the profit of those gifts lasting many years. Yet, we know He grew up poor, and as carpenter one of the poorest of the poor.
Yet, I suppose the wealth He possessed was not spent but incorporated into his body, which was poured out as a gift of “Good Will to all humanity [men], and peace to those with whom he is well pleased.” Not the gift was given not only to his own people, but to all people. The gift of God’s love is given freely to all — no exceptions.” So, friends, spend your Christmas well and the Peace of Christ be with you all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.