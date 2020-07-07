Dr. Stephen Imbeau and his wife, Shirley, moved to Florence on March 1, 1980. Arriving from Wisconsin, they were most surprised the next morning to see six inches of snow on the ground. Their three children were born and raised in Florence. Dr Imbeau with Dr Joseph Moyer opened the Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center in 1996, now one of the largest Allergy practices in South Carolina. You may reach him at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.