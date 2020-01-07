Tom Steyer is a typical politician
As I was watching the football games during the holidays, I was inundated with Tom Steyer’s campaign commercials. He now has recruited some people to verify his watchword that President Trump is a fraud and a failure.
When referring to a person, the New World Dictionary of the American Language says a fraud is “a person who deceives or is not what he pretends to be; an imposter; a cheat.” By this definition, I do not know of any politician who is not a fraud, including Steyer. He is calling Trump a fraud in the hopes of convincing the American people that he is not.
I don’t know how he can call Trump a failure. Trump is a billionaire businessman, a successful television personality and president of the United States. I wish I was this level of a failure.
Steyer says he is going to fix the environment, end corruption and institute term limits for legislators. I wonder how many times I have heard this kind of rhetoric.
Many times I have written that candidates state things in the interest of misleading the voters. I would like to hear a candidate state specifically what he intends to accomplish and how he intends to do it as Trump did about our economy.
I think Steyer just wants to be the president; if Trump can do it, so can he. In this case, I will address term limits, because there is a procedure that must be followed in order to accomplish this.
I have mixed feelings about term limits. I see advantages and disadvantages. The main disadvantage is that in the unlikely event we do get a good legislator who is honest, conscientious and not a pawn of the party leaders, we cannot keep him (or her) indefinitely.
The 22nd Amendment to our Constitution established term limits for the president. This was easy to accomplish, because the president has no way to prevent a constitutional amendment. He also has no way to establish one. According to Article V, an amendment can only be introduced by two-thirds of both the U.S. House and Senate or by the legislatures of two-thirds of the states; and requires ratification by three-fourths of the states. I guarantee that Congress is not going to impose term limits upon itself.
So the question becomes, “Does Tom Steyer have so little respect for the American people’s knowledge of our government that he believes we buy this gibberish; or is he correct that we are gullible enough to buy it?”
LAWRENCE D. WEBER
Quinby