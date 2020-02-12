Food donations for veterans in hospice care
On Thursday, Jan. 30th, eight local organizations teamed up to work for veterans in hospice care. C.B. Anderson from the Veterans Resource Center of Florence had received more than 4,000 pounds of canned goods donated from McCall Farms of Effingham.
The team met at the MSA Home Health and Hospital facility on South Dargan Street. They sorted all of the cans by type of food and put them into storage for distribution. Home hospice workers will distribute the goods to veterans in their care.
It was a labor of love and demonstrates that Florence cares for its veterans.
In addition to me, the American Legion Post 1 commander and public relations officer, the team consisted of the following members:
C.B. Anderson — Veterans Resource Center Director & VFW
Ron Murphy — Francis Marion University Professor
Elaine Kelly — MSA Home Health and Hospice
Sheila Glenn — SC Works
Dawn Hollywood — Palmetto GOODWILL
Judy McDivitt — Palmetto GOODWILL
Eddy Harding — Florence ELKS Lodge #1020
Bill Pickle — Florence ELKS Lodge #1020
Thank you to McCall Farms for making this possible.
KEN CURRAN
Florence