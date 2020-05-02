Public misled by governor’s order
As an essential worker, it has been a long and stressful past few weeks.
As of April 21, that stress has significantly increased. That day, the governor decided to allow certain businesses and public spaces to reopen if they so choose.
While many of those places are opting to stay closed, I have noticed since April 21 that not only are there more people coming into my workplace, but there are significantly fewer people wearing masks, both old and young, as well as more elderly and at-risk people in general.
I believe the governor’s order has misled many members of the public into believing that the danger is gone and that they are safe, when that is most definitely not the case, especially in the case of the elderly or those with chronic illnesses.
The (hopefully) unintended consequence of this order is that essential workers are being put at risk even more than they already were, after being stretched thin for weeks, as well as the public that will come in contact with them, many of whom are already dangerously susceptible to the effects of the virus.
As an essential worker, I call on the governor to at the very least clarify to the public that we are not out of the woods yet and that it is still far too soon to let our guard down. Either that or give hazard pay and paid sick leave for all essential workers, but we all know that’s a pipe dream here.
HARBIN HUMPHRIES
Florence