Old Guy on Age Discrimination
I just read where the FDA is raising the age for tobacco products to 21. It has been 21 for alcohol for years now. The recognized age of adulthood, though, is still 18.
Tell me how all of this makes any sense? I recognize the argument is that older means more responsible in the use of these products because of maturity. Following this argument, why not raise it to 35 or even 40 using this line of reasoning.
At the same time, there is talk of lowering the voting age to 16. So you aren’t responsible enough to smoke or drink at 18 but you can vote for this country’s leaders at 16?
This is another example of why common sense is not so common anymore.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not advocating tobacco or alcohol use by any of us. I am saying that we should have a standard of what is an adult and what is not.
Whatever the age of adulthood is (21 or 18 or 30), then ALL the RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES should be granted at that time. The fact that two people can be married with children, can serve in the military and vote but can’t buy a pack of cigarettes or have a beer is beyond common sense.
ROGER BAZEN
