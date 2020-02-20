Old Guy agrees with Coach
Just a line to echo FMU men’s basketball coach Gary Edwards on his column Saturday (“Roadside litter still a black eye for S.C.”). I walk daily, and the trash that lies in the ditches along the roadway is ridiculous. I’m thinking, “What are these people thinking?” — if they have a brain at all to think with. And by the way, most of these people seem to like fast food and Bud Light.
I certainly don’t wish to live in a society of cameras and phone-tracking systems that watch our every move, but honestly people keep asking for just that with their behavior. The 40-mph zone at McCall Farms is another example on defiance of the law. I drive it three to four times a week, and people don’t even slow down. I can see if someone is at 43 to 45 mph through there, but most don’t even break their speed in just open DEFIANCE of the law.
And that brings up another point. Why do we even make vehicles that go 100-plus mph anyway?
At any rate, going back to my original complaint, I agree with coach Edwards that if you throw trash out your window, you are just a SORRY person. No other way around it.
Have a good day.
ROGER BAZEN
Coward
{&lettersname}