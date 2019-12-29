LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Will 2020 be the year of enlightenment?
President Trump has requested an immediate impeachment trial. Will the Senate deny him this opportunity to provide witnesses and give his side of the story?
My suggestion would be (if necessary) to exempt from prosecution Pence, Bolton, Mulvaney, Barr, Pompeo, Perry and anyone else testifying on behalf of the president. This will eliminate the need for evoking executive privilege, the fifth or stating, “I don’t recall.”
What more vindication could the Republican House/Senate members and the president receive than the truth being told by his “inner circle” on the world stage? Would this not allow for his accusers to be exposed?
If the impeachment accusations are proven false, President Trump’s reelection would be a slam dunk. Now is a good time for the Senate to restore some credibility to its chamber.
DENNIS TAYLOR
Florence